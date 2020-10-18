Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 8.0% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,570,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,270,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.70 and its 200 day moving average is $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

