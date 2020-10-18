iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 8.5% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.43. 2,514,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

