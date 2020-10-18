iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,231 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.4% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,792,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,457,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

