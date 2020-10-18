iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.31. 729,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,674. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

