iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Trimmed by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,460,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after purchasing an additional 561,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,139,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $123.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

