iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,460,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after purchasing an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,139,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $123.20. 3,624,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,390. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

