iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.11. The company had a trading volume of 768,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day moving average is $177.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.