iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.34. 1,468,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,318. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

