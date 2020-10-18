Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Itron stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Itron by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit