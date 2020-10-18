Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Itron stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Itron by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

