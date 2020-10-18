J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,727 shares in the company, valued at $43,487,838.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.68.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.