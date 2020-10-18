J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MAYS stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. J.W. Mays has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $34.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 4,837.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

