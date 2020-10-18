JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

