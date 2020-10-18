JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.43.
Shares of JD.com stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.