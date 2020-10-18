Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €123.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.06 ($114.18).

Shares of CON opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion and a PE ratio of -7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is €93.83 and its 200-day moving average is €84.98. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a fifty-two week high of €133.10 ($156.59).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

