Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €123.00 Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CON has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.06 ($114.18).

ETR CON opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. Continental has a 1 year low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 1 year high of €133.10 ($156.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €84.98.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

