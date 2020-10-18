Jewel (JWL) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Jewel has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and $634.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Jewel has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00268007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.01397441 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

