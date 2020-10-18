JMP Securities Downgrades Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTRE. TheStreet raised Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Watford from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.
NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Watford by 601.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Watford by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watford by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watford by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Watford
Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
