JMP Securities Downgrades Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTRE. TheStreet raised Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Watford from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $5.12. The firm had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watford will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Watford by 601.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Watford by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watford by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watford by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

