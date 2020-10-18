Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

JMPLY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.40. 25,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

