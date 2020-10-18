JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie restated a hold rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,063.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

