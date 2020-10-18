JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 190 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.93) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 177.81 ($2.32).

VOD stock opened at GBX 108.64 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 195.65 ($2.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.86.

In other news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £469,890.16 ($613,914.50).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

