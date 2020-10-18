JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B.Riley Securit reissued a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcella Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.04.

AXLA opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Axcella Health by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

