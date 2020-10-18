JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

DOYU has been the subject of several other research reports. 86 Research cut shares of DouYu International to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.69.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 683.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,639 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth $11,738,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $8,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after buying an additional 627,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 177.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 803,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 513,793 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

