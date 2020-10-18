JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.59.

Shares of JPM opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

