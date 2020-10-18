JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.51. 13,276,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,525,127. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

