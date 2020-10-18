K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) PT Set at C$40.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.80.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $316.48 million and a P/E ratio of 62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.73 and a 1 year high of C$46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.55.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 251.05%.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

