Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLR. National Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE KLR opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.21.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

