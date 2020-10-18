Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.
KSU opened at $179.01 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.26 and a 200 day moving average of $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.
KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.48.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
