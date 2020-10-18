Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KSU opened at $179.01 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.26 and a 200 day moving average of $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,672 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.48.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.