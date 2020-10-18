Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Keg Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
TSE KEG.UN opened at C$8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$16.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.53.
