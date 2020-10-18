Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research started coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $750.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

