Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 28 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 21.85.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

