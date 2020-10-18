Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

KL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.13.

TSE KL opened at C$65.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$76.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$805.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$769.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

