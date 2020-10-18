Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE KTB opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 239.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

