L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

L Brands stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in L Brands by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

