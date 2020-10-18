Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Lafargeholcim stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.43. 16,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

