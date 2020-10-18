Lake Street Capital Boosts Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target to $20.00

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KN. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE KN opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Knowles by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156,917 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Knowles by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Knowles by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 630,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 79,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

