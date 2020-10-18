Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Position Reduced by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,998,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. 116,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,615. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

