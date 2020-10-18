Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.66. Lear has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Lear by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lear by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lear by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lear by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

