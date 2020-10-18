Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEGH. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded Legacy Housing to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

LEGH stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $366.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,145,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,071,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,214,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,767,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $1,352,872 in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

