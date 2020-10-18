Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CALT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $694.86 million and a P/E ratio of -27.88.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit