Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CALT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $694.86 million and a P/E ratio of -27.88.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

