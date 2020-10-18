Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.

LMND opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

About Lemonade

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc

