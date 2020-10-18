Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

