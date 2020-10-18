LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LMP Automotive stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 8.43. LMP Automotive has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $49.30.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director William G. Cohen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,410. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,734,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,906,985.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the first quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 174.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 82.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

