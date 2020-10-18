Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.46. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $5.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $24.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $24.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $26.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.05 to $27.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,760,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.50. The company had a trading volume of 952,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.24. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.