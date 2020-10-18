Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $386.50. The stock had a trading volume of 952,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.24. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

