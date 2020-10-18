LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. BofA Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

