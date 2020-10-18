M Partners Lowers Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) to Hold

M Partners downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.38.
CVE:XBC opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a market cap of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -425.83. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.71.
In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,000.
Xebec Adsorption Company Profile
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
