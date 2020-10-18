M Partners Lowers Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) to Hold

M Partners downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.38.

CVE:XBC opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a market cap of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -425.83. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.71.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.1179231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

