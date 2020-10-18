Maecenas 1-Day Volume Hits $64.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Maecenas has a market cap of $149,674.51 and approximately $64.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00268179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00093725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.01400798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00151514 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

