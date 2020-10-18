Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.