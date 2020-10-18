Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. 140166 upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

