Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) Price Target Increased to C$0.75 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.
Shares of TSE MAW opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. Mawson Gold Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of $120.54 million and a P/E ratio of -39.58.
About Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO)
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.