Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) Price Target Increased to C$0.75 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Shares of TSE MAW opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. Mawson Gold Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of $120.54 million and a P/E ratio of -39.58.

About Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

