Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

MZDAY stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.